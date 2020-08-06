Avatar 2 Producer Shared First Look Of Underwater Vehicle 'Crabsuit'; See Pics

The Avatar sequels have been pushed back by a year due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, producer Jon Landau released new behind the scenes photos of the upcoming sequels of Avatar. The producer shared some new concept art and the first look at one of the underwater vehicles that the filmmakers called Crabsuit.

Avatar 2 underwater Crabsuit vehicle

The official account of Avatar films shared pictures of the new “human driven multifunction submersible”. It is one of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels. The new vehicle is called the “Crabsuit” as it resembles a large crab in a mechanical form. Just like a crab, it has six robotic legs to stabilise the vessel when it would be on dry land. From the pictures, one can see that legs may retract into the ship’s shell when the vehicle is submerged underwater through the depths of Pandora’s azure blue seas. Check out the pictures below.

The Crabsuit: A human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels.



Thanks to Producer @JonLandau for sharing this concept art! pic.twitter.com/8RwZ38nizj — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 4, 2020

IGN.com reported that producer Landau had previously revealed that a lot of time will be spent on the water, around the water, in the water in the Avatar sequels. Further, the portal reported that in the sequels Jake and Neytiri would be forced to leave their home and to explore different regions of Pandora. Landau had also reportedly shared a photo of two high-tech underwater ships, one of which was a high-speed forward command Matador vessel and the other being a smaller Picador jetboat. Check out the pictures below.

Read Also | James Cameron And 'Avatar 2' Crew Land In New Zealand To Resume Shooting Amidst COVID-19

Read Also | 'Avatar 2' Production Creates A Rift In New Zealand Over Alleged Political Favoritism

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, film productions were brought to a halt. Disney had recently announced that the Avatar films have been pushed back a year after rescheduling its film release calendar. This means that Avatar 2 will now be releasing in December 2022.

Consequently, all the other sequels have also been pushed back a year. This implies that Avatar 3 will release in December 2024 and Avatar 4 will be released in December 2026. Likewise, Avatar 5 will be releasing in December 2028.

Details of Avatar

Avatar is an action-adventure fantasy film that revolves around a paraplegic Marine who is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission. He, however, becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and others.

Read Also | Avatar 2 First Look Released, Gets A Thumbs-up From Netizens

Read Also | Filmmaker James Cameron Says 'Avatar 2' Has 'good Chance' Of Releasing On Time

Image credits: Avatar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.