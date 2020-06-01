James Cameron And 'Avatar 2' Crew Land In New Zealand To Resume Shooting Amidst COVID-19

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is ready to go on floors again. The film director and producer Jon Landau recently landed in Wellington, New Zealand to continue the sequel’s shoot. James Cameron directed Avatar 2 shoot had to be stopped midway due to the Coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand.

'Avatar 2' ready to go on floors again

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Many films and TV series premieres were delayed as lockdowns were implemented to stop the spread of the virus. This lockdown also led to several shoots coming to a complete halt across the globe. But now, many productions are back to shooting by ensuring the safety of its crew.

The latest production to join this bandwagon is none other than the Avatar 2 crew. According to a media portal’s report, Avatar 2 director James Cameron and the film’s producer Jon Landau have both landed in Wellington, New Zealand to resume shooting. Cameron and Landau have been accompanied by a crew of 54 people in a chartered Air New Zealand plane.

But since the team arrived from LA, they will not be allowed to resume the shoot anytime soon. They will first be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period required to be completed by inbound travellers. Avatar 2 producer Landau posted a picture of this quarantine period on Instagram. He wrote, “Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government-supervised self-isolation now begins”. Take a look.

Avatar 2’s shoot had been halted in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak also led to the country closing its borders. But James Cameron and his crew are making use of a special that lets them continue shooting even if the borders are still closed. This border exemption clause is considered to have profitable economic value.

Apart from being allowed to shoot despite its borders being closed, James Cameron and his crew is also receiving few other benefits. The media portal’s report suggests that the crew is receiving location subsidy as a part of a scheme for big-budget foreign film and TV shoots. James Cameron's Avatar 2 crew will also be receiving a financial bonus as their shoot leaves a legacy on the economy.

