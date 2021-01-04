'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast All Set To Reunite On January 9; Read More

Avatar: The Last Airbender had a brief run on Nickelodeon till its end in 2008. The show, however, did not last for too long as it managed to bring out only three seasons. Even though the show was relatively short-lived, it became very popular among the viewers and is remembered even after more than a decade since it aired for the last time. In a rather good news for the fans of this show, the news has just surface that the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast is all set to reunite.

The animated series created a strong foothold in the world of animated entertainment for a brief period before it abruptly ended. The news of the cast of this series coming together once again ought to bring excitement for the loyal fans of this show. This news was first announced by Dante Basco, who was the voice actor of the character of Zico. Dante wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post, “As the year winds down... Here’s something to look forward to in 2021! #Avatar Reunion!!! Come hang with the #Gaang!”.

Various cast members are expected to participate in this scheduled meet. Some of the members of the show’s cast who will be participating at this meet are Grey Griffin (Azula), Jack De Sena (Sokka), Jennie Kwan (Suki), Olivia Hack (Ty Lee), Cricket Leigh (Mai), and Michaela Murphy (Toph). However, there is no word as of now about the participation of other cast members of this show such as Zachary Tyler Eisen, who voiced Aang, and Mae Whitman, who voiced Katara. Fans of this show have been requesting to include them in this meet as well, but the authorities of this show are yet to respond.

One of the reasons why the popularity of Avatar: The Last Airbender has increased during recent times is because Netflix has acquired this animated series. The show has gradually gained a lot of popularity among the users of the OTT platform, which has likely prompted the reason behind this meet. The rumours of the possible return of this show have been doing rounds ever since this announcement has been made. More details on this are awaited.

