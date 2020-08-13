'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Creators Quit Netflix Remake Over 'unsupportive Environment'

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have received heartbreaking news. The creators of the anime series, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino have decided to part ways with the upcoming Netflix live-action remake of Avatar. In an open letter on Instagram, both the creators have talked about the reason they left the project.

Avatar creators step away from the Netflix live-action remake

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular anime series in the world. The show has loyal fan-following in many countries across the globe. All thanks to show’s creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Many Avatar fans were ready to witness the magic of this series once again on screen through its live-action remake series.

In 2018, Netflix announced that they are working on the Avatar live-action remake along with the anime series’ original creators Michael and Bryan. But now these creators in an open letter on Instagram have announced that they parting ways from this Netflix remake.

AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 18, 2018

Michael Dante in his open letter said that when he and Bryan joined hands with Netflix for this remake and they were hired as executive producers and showrunners. They became a part of this project as it was promised that their “vision” will be honoured. But according to the letter, things did not go as the Avatar duo hoped.

Bryan Konietzko in his letter also agreed with Michael’s comment about not receiving enough support for their vision of the live-action series. He also added that they felt a “negative and unsupportive environment” while working on the production. Both Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante deemed their departure as one of the hardest decisions of their professional careers.

But both Bryan and Michael and expressed that the series has the potential to be a good project but it will not represent the vision they had for the show. Through these open letters, both the Avatar creators assured their fans that they will continue to be involved with the “Avatar universe” and continue telling the stories they envision. Take a look at both Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino’s Instagram posts here.

