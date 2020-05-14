What Time Does 'White Lines' Release On Netflix? Release Date And Time

Netflix is all set to release its brand new dark comedy crime drama, White Lines. Those who are fans of Money Heist will be especially interested in this new show, as it is created by Álex Pina, who was also the man behind Money Heist. Here is the date and time of release for Netflix's White Lines.

What time does White Lines release on Netflix

Created by the same man behind Money Heist, Netflix's White Lines will follow the story of Zoe Walker (played by Laura Haddock) whose brother went missing nearly 20 years ago. However, his corpse mysteriously shows up on the shores of the island of Ibiza, where he went missing all those years ago. Now, his sister Zoe Walker decides to investigate and travels to the island. But as she learns more about the mystery, she realises that she has gotten involved in something far more sinister than a simple murder.

White Lines is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, on May 15, 2020. Like most other Netflix shows, White Lines will release at the same time worldwide. In the US, White Lines will be available for streaming at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time or 3 AM Eastern Standard Time. So the release time for White Lines will depend on the country's time zone. In India, White Lines will release at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

White Lines cast

White Lines is touted to be a black comedy/crime thriller show. The lead role of Zoe Walker will be played by Laura Haddock. Zoe Walker's dead brother, Axel Walker, will be played by Tom Rhys Harries. Other prominent stars that will be featured in the show include Marta Milans, Juan Diego Botto, Pedro Casablanc, Belen Lopez, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mays, Laurence Fox, and Angela Griffin.

The first season of White Lines will have 10 episodes that will all be released at once. The show is created by Álex Pina, who also created Money Heist. Some of the filmmakers who directed the show include Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, and Ashley Way.

