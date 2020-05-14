What Does Lock Symbol Mean On Netflix? How To Stop Button Prompts From Appearing?

Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment and people around the globe love using this medium. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. As people are practicing self-isolation and social distancing amid lockdown, Netflix has provided them with another feature that appears like a lock to help them watch content without any interruption. However, many users are confused about what does lock symbol mean on Netflix. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know

Also Read | Netflix to produce Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero film starring Katrina Kaif?

What does lock symbol mean on Netflix?

If you are someone who moves around a lot while watching a video or if you have a kid watching a movie or a show with you, it could be frustrating if you accidentally touch any button and the button prompts such as “Play/Pause” buttons appear on the screen. This is why Netflix has come up with a screen lock option that will help you avoid accidental touches when using the Netflix mobile app. The lock symbol appears at the bottom of your screen after you start watching a series or movie. This new feature allows users to prevent themselves from stopping playback or accidentally enabling subtitles.

Also Read | Netflix not working? Here is everything you need to know about the outage problem

To enable the lock, just tap on it and it will stop the button prompts from appearing. Similarly, to disable the feature tap on the screen once and then tap on the unlock symbol. This will disable the feature and the button prompts will appear on the screen immediately. However, this lock feature only stops the video button prompts, all the android users that have the system gestures, like swiping to go back, such features will be working even while the lock feature is enabled. This means you can tap back or home while using Netflix.

Also Read | Why Is Netflix Free Trial Not Working? Has Netflix Stopped Free Trial In India?

Also Read | Netflix not working on TV? Use these effective methods to resolve the problem at home