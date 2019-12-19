Avengers Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Bruce Banner's 50th Birthday

Marvel superheroes are among the most favourite ones and has been rapidly increasing. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the characters become more popular and Avengers are now one of the most admired superhero teams. Part of the original six Avengers in the MCU is Bruce Banner also known as The Hulk, which is played by actor, Mark Ruffalo. The 52-year-old star wished his superhero character in his recent post. Read to know more.

Mark Ruffalo wishes Bruce "The Hulk" Banner

Bruce Banner who is best for transforming himself into a giant green monster called The Hulk celebrates his birthday today. The Marvel character was born on December 18, 1969. That means he turned 50-years-old. Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the role on the big screen, took to his official social media handles to wish his own character. Ruffalo celebrated his 52nd birthday last month, which makes him not too far off in age from the character he plays onscreen. Take a look at his tweet.

The big 5️⃣0️⃣! Happy birthday to the brains behind the brawn, Bruce Banner 💚 pic.twitter.com/SLZuvtd71y — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 18, 2019

Fans went gaga over Mark Ruffalo’s tweet. It is rare that an actor remembers a special even of his comic book character. Soon after his tweet, fans started sharing their views and showering him with love. Check a few of them.

You made my day with this tweet! I’m allowed to gush today cuz Bruce’s Birthday is like a holiday for me! Thank you for acknowledging him and appreciating how much he is loved. 🥰💜💜💜 #BruceBanner pic.twitter.com/o5cKsNUMjs — Jill K (@Jedi_Jill) December 18, 2019

ICONIC! BRUCE BANNER RIGHTS!!! — c (@endgamethor) December 18, 2019

💚💚💚💚💚 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST AVENGER — 💚Weegee Lover💚🏳️‍⚧️ (@Troll_Artistry) December 18, 2019

Happy birthday to the one who bring everyones back in the endgame💚💚💚 — KNIVES OUT✪Kate👽✨🔪💩 (@zhulyn_13) December 18, 2019

Mark Ruffalo in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mark Ruffalo was initially criticised for playing the character as he replaced, Edward Norton, who was seen as Bruce Banner in 2008 released, The Incredible Hulk. However, over the course of time, he becomes a fan favourite big green with his performances. Ruffalo has appeared as Bruce Banner/ The Hulk, in several MCU films. It includes The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The Hulk was the one who snapped and bought everyone back in the much-anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame. According to sources, Ruffalo might reprise the role in future MCU films.

