An 'Avengers' Level Threat: Taskmaster Makes His Debut, Mimics Cap's Fighting Style

Taskmaster is going to make his MCU debut in the upcoming movie Black Widow. From the trailer of the movie, it looks like Taskmaster has learnt his skills from other Avengers. Black Widow's trailer shows a few scenes of Natasha and Taskmaster fighting with each other in which Taskmaster copies her fighting skills. Let us take a look at some more details about Taskmaster.

Did Taskmaster fight Captain America?

Taskmaster has the ability to mimic anybody's fighting style. If Marvel has included Taskmaster in the highly anticipated prequel, then it could be that he has some connection with Natasha's family or her life. In the second trailer, it is shown that Taskmaster fights with a shield, which is not possible until he fights with Captain America.

There are speculations that Taskmaster will be one of the villains from the previously released movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The good news for fans is that they will experience one of the best fighting scenes between Black Widow and Taskmaster. Apart from this, on the official Twitter handle of Black Widow, the makers introduced new characters who are going to help Natasha fight Taskmaster and are a part of the Black Widow team.

