Here's Why Marvel Studios Replaced Thanos' Actor After 'The Avengers'

Marvel did not leave any stone unturned to entertain its fans and bring forward their comic stories to life via movies. In the quest of making great films to satisfy the audience, many characters were recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Thanos. Initially, the character of 'The Mad Titan' was not played by Josh Brolin until the space superhero adventure movie, Guardians of the Galaxy was released.

Thanos appeared in the MCU arc from the multi starrer movie, The Avengers, in the mid-post-credit scene. The MCU started back in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, and has since produced 22 films, with Spider-Man: Far From Home closing the Infinity Saga. However, the supervillain did not appear as a villain in earlier movies until the Avengers: Infinity War where he snatched all the infinity stones, mounted them on the Gauntlet and wiped out half of life in the universe with the snap of his fingers.

Why did Marvel recast Thanos?

The character of Thanos was initially played by Damion Poitier in The Avengers. Unlike other cases within the MCU, recasting Thanos had nothing to do with conflicts with the actor or their schedules, and it was instead a creative decision. The moviemakers decided to tease Thanos in the post-credit scenes but due to the Infinity being at an opening stage, there was no one to cast. Just to take time to cast a right personality for the villainous role, Marvel took its time. Meanwhile, to tease fans in the credit scenes, Poitier was signed. However, later Damion Poitier was also in the Crossbones Mercenaries.

Later, Josh Brolin was cast for the role and he picked up the character of Thanos so well. Now, it hard to imagine someone else as the Mad Titan. The Marvel's editing team made sure that the difference between the appearance of old and new Thanos is cut down to a minimum. MCU's recast did add more charm to their incredible franchise.

