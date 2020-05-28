Chris Evans Reveals His Favourite 'Avengers: Endgame' Scenes Include Robert Downey Jr

Chris Evans managed to attract a huge number of fans by playing the role of Captian America in Marvel’s Cinematic universe. His contract has already expired, which has surely taken away all the chances of bringing him back in Phase 4. Chris Evans recently spoke about his character and some of his favourite scenes from Avengers: Endgame. The actor spoke about the film during the Awards Chatter podcast and revealed his favourite scene.

Chris Evans on his favourite scene from Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans said that Avengers: Endgame was really special to him because his headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. He said that the viewers almost feel like they are living in memory; they feel like it’s almost like the moment’s already passed, so the viewers are really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like.

The actor said that there are just so many great moments in Avengers: Endgame. When asked about his favourite scene from Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans said that he loves all the scenes with Robert Downey Jr. He also mentioned that since the makers usually give Cap great motivational speeches and things like that. Any of those scenes where all of the stars are together is a real reflective and special moment for him.

More about Avengers: Endgame

Due to the popularity of Avengers: Endgame, the makers have been releasing some deleted scenes from the film. Recently, the crew dropped a sequence where the saga’s characters, The Hulk and the Ancient One were seen talking about ‘The Snap’. The deleted scene focuses on the mechanics behind the snap and its effects.

High Lama says that the snap does not kill anyone but transports them to another dimension. It means that there is a huge possibility of them to be back. Thus anyone who suffered natural death isn’t going to come back with the help of Infinity Stones.

More about Chris Evans

Other than the MCU, Chris Evans was recently seen in 2019 Comedy film, Knives Out. The movie was directed by Rian Johnson and it starred popular faces like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The movie revolves around Detective Benoit Blanc who tries to find the killer who is responsible for the death of crime novelist, Harlan Thrombey. The film was a hit in terms of box office collections and it managed to collect around ₹ 30 crores through box office collections.

