Marvel's 'The Avengers' And 'Iron Man 3' To Re-release In Hong Kong

Theatres around the globe were shut down following the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few months. However, with the passage of time as efforts are being taken to contain the virus, life is slowly returning back to normalcy in many regions. As per latest reports, the cinema halls in some places will soon be reopening. It is reported that theatres are now re-opening in Hong Kong and they are all set to rerelease Marvel Studios' The Avengers and Iron Man 3. Read to know more.

The Avengers & Iron Man 3 to re-release in Hong Kong

According to reports, Marvel is set to rerelease its $1 billion club movies, The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong theatres from May 28 until June 10. The industry is carefully trying to bring back customers after the lockdown was lifted earlier in May. During their initial releases, The Avengers grossed $12 million+ while Iron Man 3 bought in more than $13 million. Although only two titles have been announced till now, it is reported that several other Marvel movies could rerelease in the coming months.

The move follows a method that has been repeated across Asian countries that have curbed the coronavirus outbreak and have reopened theatres. In Hong Kong and Taiwan, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne /Batman will be rereleasing by Warner Bros in summer. Warner also rereleased a remaster 4k version of the 1999 science fiction action film, The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano, in Hong Kong.

In China, all four of Marvel’s Avengers films are getting a second outing in cinemas. The rerelease there will also include Hollywood biggies like James Cameron’s Avatar and Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Interstellar. Avatar brought in an iconic $202 million there when China reportedly had just a small division of its current total of 70,000 screens. Inception got around $68.5 million with a cult following and Interstellar had earned $122 million. Meanwhile, The Avengers franchise is by far China’s favourite international feature, with the four installments grossing over $1 billion collectively in the country.

The largest multiplex chain in Japan, Toho Cinemas, has decided to lean heavily on the classics. The titles that the company has brought back are The Wizard of Oz (1939), East of Eden (1955), Ben-Hur (1959), Rio Bravo (1959), Westside Story (1961), Bonnie and Clyde (1969) and Blade Runner (1982). Other favourites that are having rerun there are E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and The Shawshank Redemption (1994) with several more 1980s and 90s movies.

