'Avengers' Director Joss Whedon Says It Was An 'unpleasant Experience Working With Marvel'

Hollywood director, Joss Whedon, has given the world one of the biggest blockbusters of all time with the first Avengers movie. It was expected from him to swiftly and slowly rope in the second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and direct the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, it came as a surprise when Joss Whedon revealed that his experience working on the movie was unpleasant and that he could only see flaws and mistakes in the Age of Ultron part. Read ahead to know more-

Joss Whedon opens up about his unpleasant experience

While having a media interaction during the promotions of Avengers: Age of Ultron, director Joss Whedon opened up about the creative differences he had with Marvel while the making of the movie. The director revealed that he had to rather fight with them in order to keep certain scenes in the movie.

Joss Wheldon said that the dream sequences in the movie were not an executive favourite, in fact, not just the dreams but also the farmhouse, out of many things were the things he had to fight to keep. Joss continued to say that with the cave, the situation really turned into a point where they (Marvel) pointed a gun at the farm’s head and said, ‘Give us the cave, or we’ll take out the farm’, but of course in a civilised way. Joss Wheldon revealed that he sure respects these guys as their artists, but that’s when it got really, really unpleasant.

The director said that there was additional footage shot for the cave sequence in the movie, that involved Chris Hemsworth’s character as Thor and Stellan Skarsgard’s character as Dr Erik Selvig. But, the scene was edited because test audiences didn’t respond to it. Joss Whedon said that at one point the entire scene was removed because Marvel executives said so. He said that he was so beaten down at that point that he wasn’t even sure about what type of a movie are they making.

Joss Whedon also revealed that he wanted Captain Marvel and Spiderman to make cameo appearances towards the end of the movie. But, Captain Marvel was yet to be cast, and the deal that allowed Marvel to use Spiderman in the Marvel Comic Universe was still a few months away. Joss Whedon told the media that with so much at stake, there’s going be friction, and when he watches the movie, he just sees flaws, compromises, laziness, and mistakes.

