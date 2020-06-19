'Avengers: Endgame' Writer Admits There Is An Error In One Of The Iconic Scenes

It has been more than a year since Avengers: Endgame broke all the box office records. However, fans of the Marvel movie still can’t get enough of it. Avengers: Endgame fans know each and every scene of the movie like the movie was released yesterday. However, one of the Avengers: Endgame’s scene has a special place in everyone’s heart. The Avengers: Endgame's scene that is being talked about here is when Captain America played by Chris Evans picks up Thor’s old weapon Mjolnir. Recently, the writers of the film talked about the scene and mentioned that the Avengers: Endgame’s scene is not logically correct.

Avengers Endgame writers talk about the error in the Avengers Endgame's scene

Co-writer of the film Christopher Markus recently opened up about the scene in a media interaction. Talking about the Avengers: Endgame’s scene, he said that there was a debate about the scene because in Thor Ragnarok it is established that Thor can summon the lightning without the hammer Mjolnir. Odin also tells Thor that it was never the hammer and the real power lies with him.

Even then, in Avengers: Endgame’s scene, we see that Captain America summons the lightning with the hammer. Christopher Markus also mentioned the reason why they went ahead with the scene. Talking about it, he said that it is one of those scenes which are too awesome not to do it.

Chris Evans's experience of shooting the scene

The film’s executive producer also talked about Chris Evans’ excitement while shooting the Avengers: Endgame’s scene during the media interaction. He said that Chris Evans who plays Captain America too was excited to shoot the scene and he was satisfied with providing fans with the narrative closure that they first teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Captain America almost moves Thor’s hammer.

Talking about Chris Evans, he said that he had obviously read this scene and he knew what is going to happen but when he was actually shooting the scene where he is holding and lifting the Mjolnir up he was really enthralled.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time till now. The film proved to be a conclusive point for several Avengers: Endgame cast members like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. A Black Widow prequel is expected to release later this year.

