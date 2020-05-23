Fans Notice A Huge Doctor Strange Error In Avengers Endgame That Contradicts The Timeline

Avengers Endgame is undoubtedly one of the most beloved movies of the MCU. Fans adored the film and considered it to be a satisfying ending to Marvel's Infinity War Saga. However, Avengers Endgame was the cumulation of all the MCU movies before it, so there were some unintentional continuity errors that were easily spotted by fans of the franchise. But one major error related to the Doctor Strange film was completely overlooked by fans, until now.

Fans finally notice a major error in Avengers Endgame related to Doctor Strange

In Avengers Endgame, the heroes decide to travel through time to recollect the infinity stones that were destroyed by Thanos. One team of heroes decides to go to 2012 New York, which was the setting of the first Avengers film. Once in New York, Hulk goes to collect the Time Stone that is held by Doctor Stange's mentor, the Ancient One.

Initially, The Ancient One refuses to give the Time Stone and she easily defeats the Hulk. The Hulk, now in the form of Bruce Banner, begs The Ancient One to give him the Time Stone, as that is the only thing that can save his timeline. The Sorceress refuses to help the Hulk, as doing so could create a split in the timeline. But when Hulk tells her that Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, willingly gave up the Time Stone to Thanos, The Ancient One reconsiders his request.

In that scene, The Ancient One says that Doctor Strange was meant to be one of the best sorcerers. She believes that Doctor Strange has a plan and gives her Time Stone to the Hulk. However, this whole interaction contradicts what happened in the Doctor Strange film.

For those who do not remember, in the Doctor Strange film, The Ancient One initially refused to teach Stephen Strange the secrets of magic. She called Doctor Strange stubborn, arrogant, and ambitious, and she did not want to teach him "only to lose him to the darkness". This dialogue is in direct contradiction to the scene in Avengers Endgame. If The Ancient One knew about Stephen Strange back in 2012, then she would not have rejected to teach him in 2016 during events of the Doctor Strange film.

[Promo from Avengers: Infinity War]

