'Avengers: Endgame' Spoof Shows THIS Star As The OG Avenger; Watch

It has been more than a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame which concluded the Infinity Saga as Marvel completed 11 years of storytelling in over three phases. The saga ended with 2019s super hit film Spider-Man: Far From Home. But before closing the infinity saga with Spider-Man, fans saw Avengers: Endgame where all the MCU heroes fought the big baddie from Titan, Thanos. This film earned over $2.795 billion making it the highest-earning film ever to date. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a post on his feed where he showed the world how this OG star left Thanos powerless before Iron Man did.

Read Also | 'Avengers: Endgame' Actor Linda Cardellini 'would Love' To Star In A Solo MCU Film

This is the star who left Thanos powerless before Iron Man did

Arjun Kapoor has shared the spoof video in which he proved that late actor Raaj Kumar was the original Avenger for his fans. In the video, we can see the scene from the film Avengers: Endgame, where Iron Man takes Infinity Stones out of Thanos' gauntlet. By doing this Iron Man left Thanos powerless. But the only difference in the video was that Tony Stark is replaced by actor Raaj Kumar. Take a look at the video here:

Read Also | 'Avengers: Endgame': Theory On Tony Stark's Scene With Howard Stark Explains His Sacrifice

The video opens with a shocked Thanos who looks at the gauntlet as he is unable to destroy the world by snapping his fingers. He tries to snap his fingers again but it does not work. He then shockingly looks over and sees late actor Raaj Kumar making an entry with fused conductors in his hand just like Iron Man took the stones from Thanos. Raaj Kumar then says, “Fuse conductor nikal liye hain humne Gendaswamy”. This scene is from Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar's 1993 film Tirangaa.

Read Also | Chris Evans Gives A Thumbs Up For 'Avengers: Endgame's' Edited Video Of US Protests

“The OG Avenger”, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption with a smiling emoji. His fans loved to watch the video and posted funny remarks in the comments section of the video. A fan reacted, “Yeah the original avenger.” Another asked, “Where do you find all these hilarious stuff.” One more wrote, “Too hilarious.”

Read Also | 'Avengers: Endgame' Detail Shows The Heroes Representing 5 Stages Of Grief

Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Endgame was one of the most loved films of all time. It starred Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.