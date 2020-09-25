'The Boys' Spinoff In Development At Amazon; Story To Focus On 'college For Superheroes'

The Boys is a superhero web television series that premiers on Amazon Prime Video. The first season was released in 2019 and garnered much appreciation from the viewers. The second season is available on the streaming platform with episodes releasing weekly. Now a spinoff series is said to be in development.

'The Boys' spinoff series in development put on fast-track

According to Variety, The Boys could soon be getting a spinoff series. Amazon Studio is fast-tracking the development of the new story, taking place in the same universe. It is said to be set in America’s only college, exclusively for young adult superheroes, which is run by Vought International.

The untitled spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their sexual, physical, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It is a part college show, part Hunger Games, with all heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The news comes just after The Boys season 2 is seemingly doing well on Amazon Prime Video. The first season set a high record during its debut in summer 2019. Now the second season has reportedly almost doubled the global audience (+89%), as compared to its previous outing. It has achieved the feat in just a few weeks, as it bought millions of fresh viewers each week.

The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg will serve as showrunner on the spinoff. He will also pen down the pilot and serve as an executive producer. It is from the production companies behind the original series – Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Televisions in association with Point Grey Pictures, Original Films and Kripke Enterprises.

The Boys developer and executive producer Eric Kripke and other EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, are also executive producers on the project.

The Boys season 2 cast has Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans’ on the hunt for the supes. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell will make a comeback in their superhero avatar. Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Shawn Ashmore, Jensen Ackles and more will feature in the upcoming season. A third season has also been confirmed.

