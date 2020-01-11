'Avengers: Endgame' Bags Best Motion Picture Of 2019 At Golden Tomato Awards

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson starrer Avengers: Endgame has been chosen as the best wide-release movie of 2019 at Rotten Tomatoes' Golden Tomato Awards. The fantasy-sci-fi movie broke almost every record last year as a lot of fans saw the cinema to watch the band of superheroes protect the universe from the Thanos. It managed to garner more than one billion dollars worldwide and became one of the most successful movies ever made. Avengers: Endgame has officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Robert Downey Jr. regarded as godfather of MCU

Marvel began its success streak after the 2008 film Iron man, starring Robert Downey Jr. The actors say, that initially there was an idea to have a cinematic universe of all the superheroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been widely praised by fans and critics for their films and incredibly storyline.

Robert Downey Jr. is regarded as the godfather of the Marvel cinematic universe. His role as Tony stark has been immortalized and fans have praised him for his work with the character. Fans were upset when the studio did not push RDJ as the official entry for the Oscars. The fans believed he deserved an Oscar for best acting in Avengers: Endgame. The actor has admitted that he has no intention on campaigning with this request by the fans.

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar'

The movie Avatar earned $2.78 billion worldwide while Avengers: Endgame grossed $2.79 billion. The margin between the two movies is less to call Avengers: Endgame a true winner. James Cameron said that Avengers: Endgame beat Avatar by one-quarter of a per cent. Furthermore, he also calculated the gross amount of both the movies and stated that accountants call that a rounding error. The original release scheduled for the Avatar sequels was pushed back. Avatar 2 had previously been scheduled for release in December 2020. Although Marvel is also coming up with their new movie Black Widow in 2020. The movie will release on May 1, 2020. The movie will be directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.

