Avengers' Fans Time Tony Stark's Snap With New Year Countdown, Video Impresses Netizens

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe take their fandom to the next level every time you see them do something related to MCU. After the Avengers: Endgame, fans of MCU were a little disappointed, not with the movie but with the fact that they won't see their favorite character from the series anymore. So, fans of Robert Downey Jr also known as Tony Stark decided to count down the New Year with the famous Iron Man snap in the final part of the Avengers series.

The amazing timing

A video that was shared on several social media platforms shows fans timing the count down to January 1, 2020, with Tony Star's "I am Iron Man" moment where he snaps his finger and brings everything back to normalcy while sacrificing his own life. The timing of the finger snap and the start of the New Year is very accurate and that is what impressed netizens on social media.

The video was initially shared on Instagram by a user named Ravi Ramgopal and was later shared on Facebook by Complex. On Facebook, the video has garnered more than 400,000 views and has been shared over 8,000 times. Several users lauded the timing and creativity of the fan, while some said that they don't want to see Tony Stark die again. One user poked fun at the video as he wrote, "When the highlight of your night is avengers endgame during the NYE countdown, time to find a new circle of friends."

Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film on the planet after it surpassed 2009 hit Avatar. The movie was the last part of the Avengers series and was initially named Avengers: Infinity War - Part 2. The film was released in the United States on April 26, 2019, and grossed nearly $2.8 billion worldwide. The film is the 22nd movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and critics lauded it for culminating all of them together.

