Avengers Endgame Hinted About 'Fat' Thor Even Before The Death Of Thanos; Read Details

Avengers Endgame featured many drastic changes in the MCU. One major change that surprised many fans was the inclusion of Fat Thor. Thor's fall into depression caused him to become overweight and lazy. He would constantly play video games all day while drinking beer, and when Hulk and Rocket Racoon asked Thor to come with them, he initially refused and lost his cool when they brought up the topic of Thanos.

For many fans, this was shocking character development, as they never expected Thor to fall from grace. However, some fans noticed that Fat Thor was hinted in Avengers Endgame even before Thor killed present Thanos during the flashback scene. Each hero coped with 'the snap' in different ways. A report on ScreenRant said that a major detail was shared at the very beginning of Avengers Endgame that hinted at 'Fat' Thor.

How Avengers Endgame hinted 'Fat Thor' before his reveal in the movie

Also Read | Donald Trump As Thanos In 'Avengers: Endgame' Parody Video Goes Viral; Watch

All the heroes in Avengers Endgame end up going through phycological stress and survivors' guilt after Thanos kills half the world's population. The heroes not only fail to stop Thanos, but they also lose many of their friends and family members due to 'the snap'. However, the God of Thunder, Thor, was hit the hardest after Thanos' victory. Thor blamed himself for not killing Thanos instantly, which let the Mad Titan snap his fingers and kill half the world's population.

Also Read | 'Avengers' Deleted Scenes Will Make Avid Fans Of MCU Ecstatic, Watch

Each hero in Avengers Endgame coped with their defeat in different ways. Iron Man tries to move on with his life by staring a family and quitting his superhero gig. Meanwhile, Captian America tries to help people who suffer from survivor's guilt. Black Widow becomes the leader of the new Avengers team and takes over all the responsibilities of managing the team. Hawkeye loses his family and ends up going rogue, turning into a vigilante that kills violent criminals.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame's Deleted Scene Reveals Where Hulk Was During Iron Man's Tragic Death

Finally, Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, manages to merge his two personas and become the 'Smart' Hulk. Thor was hit the hardest by his defeat and ended up falling into depression. He became obese and would always play video games all day long. However, Avengers Endgame actually dropped a hint that Thor had lost all hope even before the movie's title card.

When all the heroes were discussing how to find Thanos, Thor was noticeably silent throughout the conversation. Moreover, the God of Thunder already had a bowl of bread and a can of beer in front of him, hinting at his tendency to stress eat. This one scene clearly reveals how Thor is reacting to 'the snap' and the death of half the Asgardians.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Screenwriter Explains Ant-Man's Reaction To 'Back To The Future' Scene

[Promo from Avengers Endgame movie]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.