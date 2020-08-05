Avengers: Endgame's Deleted Scene Reveals Where Hulk Was During Iron Man's Tragic Death

While many fans consider Avengers: Endgame to be a brilliant ending to the MCU's Infinity saga, the film still has many minor details that irk longtime fans. In Avengers: Endgame's climactic final battle against Thanos' forces, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, dies after he defeats the Mad Titan with the Infinity Gauntlet. This leads to an emotional finale in which all of Tony Stark's friends and family kneel next beside him as he passes away.

However, many fans noticed that one important character was missing from that emotionally charged scene. Longtime fans of the MCU realised that Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, was not present during Iron Man's death scene. After the release of Avengers: Endgame's deleted scenes, fans may have finally found out where Hulk was during this crucial moment.

Fans notice Hulk in a deleted scene during Iron Man's death

Thanks to some sharp viewers, MCU fans finally know where Hulk was during Iron Man's death scene Avengers: Endgame. In a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame, all the heroes can be seen kneeling on the ground in honour of Iron Man's brave sacrifice. In one pays attention during the deleted scene, they will notice that Hulk is kneeling next to Black Panther. However, Hulk is mostly hidden behind debris and the scene pretty much ends just as he comes on screen. This is why spotting the Hulk in the deleted scene can be rather difficult.

Even after knowing Hulk's whereabouts during Iron Man's death, many fans were still disappointed, as they wanted Hulk to be next to Stark when he passed away. After all, Hulk was one of the founding members of the Avengers in the MCU and was Tony Stark's close friends. Avengers: Endgame is currently available for streaming on Disney+ and NOW TV. Disney+ also has all the deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame that were cut out from the theatrical release of the film.

Meanwhile, many fans believe that X-Men's Wolverine will make his MCU debut soon. According to several unconfirmed reports, Wolverine will feature in one of the early Phase 5 movies. Some think that he will play a role in the next Black Panther film.

