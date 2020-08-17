'Avengers' Deleted Scenes Will Make Avid Fans Of MCU Ecstatic, Watch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has completed its first three phases and has released a total of 22 films. MCU kick-started with Ironman in 2008 and its first phase ended with the 2012 film Avengers. The first three phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe had 4 Avengers movies and like all other movies, several scenes from these films also did not make it past the editing table. Here are all the deleted scenes from all the four Avengers films.

Avengers deleted scenes

The Avenger 2012

The World Security Council asking Maria Hill about the Battle of New York. She discusses the formation of the Avengers to the council. Take a look at it here.

Steve Rogers after he starts living in the modern-day

Loki and the other extended scene

After Rogers knocks out the window by a Chitauri Bomb. And Beth is among the civilians rescued. Several other too.

Avengers Age of Ultron

Pietro Maximoff is distributes stolen food, clothes, and medicine to the people of Sokovia.

Bruce Banner and Tony Stark examine Ultron Program after the attack.

Hulk rampages a town

Vision fights with the Avengers

Captain America's graffiti and saving the people of Sokovia

Avengers: Infinity War

Happy Hogan comes to Tony and Pepper who are jogging in the park

Wanda and Vision hide in an alley after getting hurt

Nebula informs Starload to come to Titan

Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past. She lies to Thanos about the Soul Stone

Thanos removes soles from Starlord Drax and Nebula. Spider Man and Mantis work on reviving them back to life

Avengers: Endgame

Tony helps Pepper Potts cook lunch. Both talk about their pet alpaca named Gerald and how he ate all their Gojis.

While the Avengers are looking for the stone Rhodey asks Steve why he didn't jump out of the Hydra plane before crashing it.

Rocket laughs at the Avengers as they did not know that destroying the Chitauri mothership would kill the whole army. After this Tony shaves a strip of his head.

Thor and Rocket arrive in Asgard after which Rocket catches Thor urinating from a balcony. Both share a dialogue.

After Tony Stark sacrifices himself for saving everyone, Pepper Potts kisses him on the cheek as he dies. All other sit one their knees to honour Stark. Only Gamora leaves the battlefield.

Thor tries to kiss Valkyrie

Tony stark meets his daughter Morgan in the Soul Stone

