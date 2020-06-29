'Avengers: Endgame' Creators Had To Sideline Captain Marvel For THIS Reason

A known fact among fans of Marvel comics is that Captain Marvel is one of the strongest characters in the MCU. She is also known to be the most powerful superhero on many occasions in the comic books. However, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she had to be side-lined by the creators due to one particular reason. According to an entertainment news portal, the creator of Avengers: Endgame explained why they had to find a way to side-line Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame creators sidelined Captian Marvel

According to the comic books and fans, Captain Marvel is strong enough to defeat Thanos and his army. In Avengers: Endgame, fans got to a glimpse of her full potential in the final battle. However, she was not the one to defeat Thanos even with that amount of power, and thus the credit of defeating Thanos and making a sacrifice went to Iron Man. One of the creators explained the reason why they had to do this. The reason according to the creators was due to the fact that she is just so powerful. As the Avengers movie began, the arc of several characters was formed during the process, according to the entertainment news portal. Hence one of the main character arcs was that of Tony Stark or Iron Man.

In order to complete this arc, he had to make the ultimate sacrifice and therefore that too became one of the reasons to sideline Captain Marvel. However, it wasn’t an easy choice, the creators pointed out. The character of Carol Denver was tremendously powerful that not being in the final battle could directly defeat her easily. Hence the creators decided to have a fight sequence between Thanos and Captain Marvel. It was in this battle that fans realised that Thanos with the gauntlet was a lot more powerful than Captain Marvel. Although she still could hold up against him without taking a scratch. It was during this time that the creators realised that the only way to sideline Captain Marvel was to use the power infinity stone. Thus in the movie, Thanos used the stone to punch her out of the way. However, prior to that, even with the many blows from Thanos, Captain Marvel stayed unaffected. Thus the creators showed that it took an infinity stone to shake off Captain Marvel thus establishing her as powerful enough while yet sidelining her to complete Tony Stark’s arc, according to an entertainment news portal.

