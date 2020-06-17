The Avengers: Endgame's Deleted Scene Hints At The Possibility Of Thanos' Eventual Return

It has been more than a year since the Avengers: Endgame’s release. However, fans of the Marvel movie still can’t get enough of the movie. There have been many theories surrounding the Avengers: Endgame and its ending. Recently, an Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene is being talked about all over social media by the Avengers: Endgame’s fans. This Avengers: Endgame theory involves the big bad Thanos and the possibility of him still being alive.

Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene

The scene that is being talked about here is one of the Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene that was recently released on Disney’s streaming service platform Disney+. In the scene, The Hulk is seen having an extended conversation with Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One. The clip that is available on Disney+ sees Tilda Swinton’s character telling details about the infinity stones to The Hulk. She says that removing a stone creates a new timeline and she has used the time stone to see beyond her death.

After saying this, she makes a huge revelation that Thanos’s destructive finger snap which wiped the existence of half universe did not actually kill a single person. She cleared that Thanos just willed them out of existence, making their resurrection possible. That is why we see the heroes getting back to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One also mentioned that non-snap deaths have led to people perishing forever and death is irreversible. This is the reason why Black Widow does not return after sacrificing herself for the soul stone.

What happened to Thanos?

Coming back to the Avengers: Endgame’s ending, Iron Man snaps his fingers with the infinity stones to defeat Thanos and his army and wipes them off from existence. According to the Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene and The Ancient One’s logic, this means that Thanos and his army are just willed away and not killed. This has left fans wondering about the possibility of Thanos’s return. If he is just willed away, it is possible that he might come back for vengeance.

Marvel has not refrained from bringing back villains. Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War saw the Red Skull again. However, it is highly unlikely that the audience will see Thanos again. The next villain in the Marvel’s movies might be more powerful and worse than Thanos as the MCU’s superheroes are getting more powerful and they will need a villain to match them.

