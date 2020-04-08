'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated film around the globe in recent time. It was the conclusion of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie would complete one year in a few weeks. Scott Gustin, a Twitter user shared reactions to the first screening of the film. Read to know more.

Avengers: Endgame opening night reaction

Scott Gustin first shared a video from Avengers: Endgame in which Captain America is lifting Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. He mentioned that it is from the opening night of the film. The tweet was replied from Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige on his Twitter handle. It was his first tweet since November 13, 2018.

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer.



CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

Gustin started a threat on his account as he shared audience reactions to several big moments from Avengers: Endgame. It includes the portal scene, I am Iron Man scene and a few others. He also shared a full video of some other scenes. Soon his tweets vent viral gaining much attention as audience relives the moments. Check them out.

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

And there's only one clip that can properly end this thread.



✌️ pic.twitter.com/cFvDeRDJLx — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 8, 2020

If you need more, here's the full audio file: https://t.co/dQzniA6Osi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Avengers: Endgame was the biggest film yet, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was cumulative of 21 films, concluding a 10 years long storyline. The film was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known as The Russo Brothers. It was widely appreciated by the audiences.

Avengers: Endgame has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin and others each reprising their characters from their earlier appearances in the MCU. The film was the number grossing film at the worldwide box office, defeating Avatar (2009).

