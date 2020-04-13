Taika Waititi Brings Tony Stark Alive In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Script?

Tony Stark / Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were shattered as they bid farewell to the character played by Robert Downey Jr. Now, Oscar-winning director, Taika Waititi might bring Tony Stark alive in his upcoming project Thor: Love and Thunder. Read to know more.

Taika brings Tony back in fake script

Taika Waititi was live on his Instagram handle, interacting with his followers. During the live session, he showed a script page, which is assumed to be from Thor: Love and Thunder. In it, Thor is having a conversation with Tony Stark as he is back to life. But Stark reveals that even the baddie, Thanos has returned. The page is said to be a fake script that Waititi made just for fun and trolled fans with it.

Taika Waititi is doing a hilarious live commentary on Instagram and he just "accidentally" showed a piece of a joke script he wrote showcasing Iron Man's return in Thor 4 via /r/ comicbooks pic.twitter.com/sVbvqE8ixz — hexbeard (@hexbeard) April 10, 2020

As much as fans want Robert Downey Jr. to return as Tony Stark / Iron Man, it is said that his story has ended in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, it is speculated that he might be seen in Black Widow starring Scarlett Johnsson. But it would be a flashback sequences and Iron Man still remains dead.

Tony Stark’s death is one of the most touching moment in Marvel Phase three. Bringing him back to life might undermine his heroic sacrifice. However, a scene between Thor and Iron Man would be entertaining. Perhaps it could be a dream sequences featuring the two and even other members of Avengers.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Lady Thor. Christian Bale will appear in the movie reportedly playing the main villain. Writer and director, Taika Waititi will also return as Korg and is speculated that Tom Hiddleston as Loki can also make an appearance. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022.

