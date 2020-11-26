'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Lauds Streaming Advantage Over Theatrical Releases

2020 has been a strange year in many aspects. More movies were released on streaming and VOD than in cinemas due to coronavirus pandemic. Even though theatres have reopened in several places, a wide gathering of audiences is still missing amid the guidelines and safety concerns. There has been an ongoing debate on what is a better platform to release a movie under the current circumstance and now Joe Russo has shared his thought.

Also Read | Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

Avengers: Endgame director praises advantage of streaming over theatrical releases

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo expressed that the world of streaming has plenty of benefits as compared to theatres. He said that the world is disrupting, and it is changing at lightning speed and the pandemic has certainly accelerated that change. He thinks that there are certain stories that are better suited for digital distribution and it is becoming more evident what those stories are.

The filmmaker also thinks that there is a real specificity to reaching regions, international regions that digital has as an advantage. Joe mentioned that there is also a cost advantage. He explained that people can share accounts and get 10 movies in a month for the cost of one film. Not everyone can afford the luxury of going to the theatre, he noted.

Also Read | Russo Brothers Explain Why Only Captain America Delivered Iconic Avengers Line In Endgame

Also Read | Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Confirms India And Other Global Release Dates

Joe Russo added that there is just a wider audience that a project can reach. He mentioned that there are no metrics of opening weekend box office by which films get defined “inappropriately” because not every movie is designed to crush it at the box office opening weekend. The filmmaker stated that if it is going to hurt the story or the way that the press or the public perceives a movie, then maybe that is not the best way to release that film.

It was recently announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in theatres and HBO Max at the same time. Speaking on the matter, Joe Russo said that he thinks the movie is just a sampling of what the future will look like. But he thinks they can supercharge each other and those that want the theatrical experience can get it and those for some reasons, be it economic or health or whatever will have the opportunity to see it in their own home.

Also Read | Patty Jenkins, Director Of 'Wonder Woman 1984', Fears Film-going Will Become Extinct

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.