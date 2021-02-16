'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Opens Up About Captain America's Time Travel

Avengers: Endgame has undisputedly become one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema, having become the highest-grossing film to date. The build-up to this film in the previous MCU films resulted in the success that it has received. The scene which shows Steve Rogers retiring as Captain America right at the end of the film after taking a time travel quickly became one of the highlights of the film. Director Joe Russo has recently made a clarification about Captain America’s time travel in the film – here are more details.

Director Joe Russo explains Captain America’s time travel in Avengers: Endgame

The plot of the film shows Tony Stark creating a time machine so that they can go back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones that would help in bringing back the deceased people in the entire universe. After the job is done and Thanos is defeated, Captain America a.k.a. Steve Rogers heads back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places and returns back to the present moment as an aged man. He seemed to have gone back to the past and lived his life with Peggy Carter, who was his love interest.

Joe Russo has explained the time travel in his recent interview with the Lights Camera Barstool podcast. The film had explained the main timeline and branch timeline, that is related to time travel. He has explained that even though Steve Rogers travelled in a branch reality to live his life with Peggy, he also would have had to travel back in the main timeline to hand his shield to Sam Wilson. Joe also revealed that he has had a lot of discussion with his brother Anthony, who also directed the film alongside him.

Released in 2019, the wait for Avengers: Endgame had greatly increased months before its release. This film had a huge star cast, and even saw the death of two of the major characters of MCU, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow as well as Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man. The film became a massive hit in all parts of the world and set a precedent for the future Marvel films.

