'Detective Chinatown 3' Earns $160M On Opening Day, Breaks 'Avengers: Endgame' Record

Setting a new milestone, Chen Sicheng’s Detective Chinatown 3 collected a triumphing $160 million on the first day of its release in China, the highest ever for a single-day gross in a single marketplace. Living up to its massive budget of $117 million, the film has overtaken Avengers: Endgame’s previous record of $157 million in North America, set on April 26th, 2019. The new forecasts also suggest that Detective Chinatown 3 might overtake Wolf Warrior 2 to become the biggest hit of China.

Also Read: 'Soul' and Japanese Anime 'Demon Train' hold Top Spots At The South Korean box Office

DC 3 and its exponential rise

Previous reports from ticketing agency Maoyan highlighted that this adventure comedy has already set a new pre-sales record in the Middle Kingdom by collecting over RMB 673M ($104M) for opening day. And on Friday at the Chinese New Year eve, the film seemingly bloomed with a great 9.4 audience score at the Maoyan. While the critics' score remained low at 6.6, the new release of the Detective Chinatown franchise has turned out to be an entertaining watch for the audience.

Also, considering the Spring Festival sessions, the Detective Chinatown 3 box office potential seems to be high in the coming weeks. If given a three-week runaway at the big screens, the film can cross the $ 1B mark in China alone. After successfully overtaking Avengers: Endgame box office record, the buzz around Detective Chinatown 3 will indirectly pave a way for its global popularity.

Also Read: Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback Photos From Sets Of Avengers Endgame

DC 3 At IMAX

Also Read: Tom Holland Reveals Russo Brothers Pitched Him 'Cherry' During 'Avengers: Endgame' Prep

Shot with IMAX camera, Detective Chinatown 3 has grossed RMB 48M ($7.4M) on an opening day. Marking the highest day one collection, the film is now the top-runner Chinese movie in IMAX and also becomes the third-highest grosser in China IMAX just behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. And with the Spring Festival, the numbers are bound to increase ahead.

For those unaware, DC3 featuring Liu Haoran, Wang Baoqiang, and Yuxian Shang in the lead roles is a mystery drama set in Tokyo. The third installment of the franchise revolves around a locked room murder as detective Qin Feng sets on a journey to uncover the real truth. Chen Sicheng's directorial is a perfect blend of mystery and adventures.

Also Read: Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of football Club Wrexham

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.