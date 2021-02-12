Jeremy Renner Shares Throwback Photos From Sets Of Avengers Endgame

Not just fans, but actors from the Marvel movie franchise also love taking a trip down the memory lane of the movie series that they miss so much. Actor Jeremy Renner who plays Hawkeye recently shared a photo from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, expressing that he misses his co-stars. Jeremy Renner can be seen with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. The photo was captioned " Miss these fine gents @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr And the rest of the gang!!". Scroll to see Jeremy Renner's photo and know more.

Jeremy Renner posts photo with Avengers: Endgame gang

A lot of fans felt nostalgic after seeing Jeremy Renner's photos. The post has garnered over 10 million likes and 4000 comments. Some fans were demanding a reunion already while others were missing the whole Avengers squad. Robert Downey Jr. even responded to Jeremy Renner's photos with a hug and love emoji. Check out the reaction from some of Jeremy Renner's fans and followers:

More than two years have passed since Avengers: Endgame released and fans had to bid goodbye to some of their favourite superheroes. Avengers: Endgame has become the highest-grossing movie ever breaking the records which were previously belonged to the movie Avatar. Avengers: Endgame was the last movie of Marvel's Phase 3.

Jeremy Renner's journey in the MCU has been a bit shaky. At the start, the actor only made a brief cameo in Thor movie. His first full-fledged role came in 2012's The Avengers when Hawkeye was hypnotized into becoming Loki's evil partner. MovieWeb also revealed that in an interview that he is not happy with his appearance because he is there for two minutes and he needed an emotional back story for his character. Despite being popular, the character, however, never got his own standalone film.

Fortunately, Hawkeye's character arc kept improving as each movie released, and in Avengers: Endgame Hawkeye was revealed to be a family man. Jeremy Renner is now getting his own standalone Hawkeye series on Disney+ Hotstar which will see the character dealing with some evil from the past while training a young protege to be the next skilful archer of the MCU.

Image Credits- @jeremyrenner Instagram

