Tom Holland Reveals Russo Brothers Pitched Him 'Cherry' During 'Avengers: Endgame' Prep

Cherry is an upcoming crime drama war film and it stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Nico Walker and reunites him with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo. The trailer of the movie was recently released and caught much attention. Now Holland details how he grabbed the project.

Tom Holland reveals how the Russo Brothers pitched Cherry movie to him

In a recent appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series with David Kaluuya, Tom Holland shared how the Russo brothers told him about Cherry movie. He said that he was doing Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) for Avengers: Endgame, and at the end of the session they sort of took him aside and said, ‘We want to make this movie. It’s about a kid who suffers from PTSD and falls into drug addiction and ends up robbing banks. Would you be interested?’ Holland mentioned that when they offered him the job, he was really excited.

And then when he read the script for the first time, he was like, ‘There’s no way I can make this film. I’ll fall apart. I can’t hold onto a character like this for so long.' The actor stated that it was all about preparation, and really setting the character beats and figuring out how he was going to get from A to B in each section. He asserted that the hardest part was trying to merge the sections because the character changes so much throughout Cherry movie.

Student, Lover, Soldier, Addict, Thief. Cherry is one hell of a journey. Coming to theaters Feb 26th and on @AppleTV March 12th. pic.twitter.com/Qd5UE2LHuZ — AGBO (@AGBOfilms) December 31, 2020

Cherry is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel of the same name released in 2018. It shows the journey of Walker in different stages of his life. The film has Tom Holland as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction. The cast includes Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey, and others. The screenplay of the movie is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russ-Otstot.

The project is bankrolled by the Russo brothers' AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment. Music is composed by Henry Jackman. Additionally, the movie also features Jeff Wahlberg, Pooch Hall, Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Nicole Forester. The film is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Jake Aust, and Chris Castaldi. Cherry is scheduled to release in theatres on February 26, 2021, and will stream on Apple TV+ from March 12, 2021.

