Avengers: Endgame Star Benedict Cumberbatch's Unseen Blue Cloak Look From 'Doctor Strange'

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He was last seen portraying the character in the highly anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Now an unseen look at Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the blue cloak of levitation is out. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Doctor Strange in Blue Cloak of Levitation

Ryan Meinerding is Marvel Studios head of visual development. He shared unused concept art from Doctor Strange (2016). It features the character wearing a blue cloak of levitation, while in the film Strange wore a red cloak of levitation. In the comics, Stephan Strange wore Blue Cloak of Levitation for some time in his initial stage as Doctor Strange. The blue cloak appeared for the first time in Strange Tales #114 in 1963. The red cloak of levitation came later in 1964 in Strange Tales #127.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame's Detail About Iron Man's Death Make Fans Emotional Again

Earlier Ryan Meinerding revealed another unused design on Doctor Strange’s red cloak of levitation. It has more pattern and design on the cloak used in the film. Meinerding captioned the image ‘Unused Dr. Strange design from Dr. Strange. I love figuring out textures and patterns, and the embroidery on this was challenging but fun.’ The red cloak of levitation was the same but it had changed in the pattern. [sic]

Also Read | Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Stephan Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie was initially to be helmed by Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film. But he left the job due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel. Now Sam Raimi will reportedly direct the film and has even confirmed his involvement.

Also Read | Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Introduce New Unexpected Characters?

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be tied up with WandaVision series on Disney+ and will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. The film is also said to feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, tie with Loki series on Disney+. Doctor Strange sequel is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.