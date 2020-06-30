How Did Russo Brothers Convince Tom Holland To Watch 'Star Wars' Trilogy? Read To Know

Director duo Russo Brothers recently revealed how they were stunned to hear that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland had not seen the Star Wars Trilogy. During an interaction, Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Tom Holland’s entry scene in Captain America: Civil War. They revealed that the Spider-Man actor had no idea about the Star Wars reference, and it was quite foreign to him.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Russo Brothers Revealed They Considered Making Captain America The Soul Stone

How did Russo Brothers make Tom Holland see the Star Wars trilogy?

"Holland needed to go to Pizza Film School!"



Loved catching up with the @Russo_Brothers yesterday for a 30-min film conversation. Talked Cherry, Tom Holland, Star Wars, Avengers, Tenet, T2, Godfather, sequels, theatres reopening & more.



Full interview: https://t.co/RzfxRNWhuw pic.twitter.com/e2H3qYC0To — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers Reveal Their Favourite Scene From 'Avengers: Endgame'

The host asked Russo Brothers when did Tom Holland tell them that he has not seen the movie, to which the dup replied that he told them about it while shooting the scene. When asked to talk about the incident more, the duo said that they were extremely stunned. Joe Russo said, “We were stunned. We adore Tom, but I'll tell you, getting to know Tom, Tom is a young man. He is a very young man. The movie [Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back] is twice his age. We've since gotten him to invest some of his time watching some older films, hence the Pizza Film School.”

The Russo Brothers’ Pizza Film School is a weekly Instagram Live show in which they discuss an array of old classic movies. As the entire world is stuck indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Russo Brothers’ Pizza Film school is much loved by the viewers. In the interview, Joe Russo stated that he believes Tom Holland needs Pizza Film school.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' Loses To 'Star Wars' In An Online Poll By Rotten Tomatoes

While discussing their reaction to Tom Holland not watching Star Wars Trilogy, Anthony Russo stated, “I have to tell you, I actually got really excited when he said he hadn't seen it because the idea was so novel to me and unexpected. I was like, 'This is fantastic.' Tom is a guy whose sensibilities we really admire and value, and it's like, 'Oh my God, we get to tap into his sensibilities and they're unaffected by Star Wars.”

The Russo Brothers added that they did not make him sit and watch it, nor did they sit with him to watch the film. However, they added that they have criticised Tom Holland so much that they are sure he has seen the Star Wars Trilogy by now. Tom Holland in his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War is seen referring to The Empire Strikes back as a ‘really old movie’ as they were trying to come up with a plan to defeat Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.