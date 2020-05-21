Avengers Endgame Had An Alternative credit Sequence For RDJ's Iron Man, Pics Surface

It has been more than a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame. And after a year, the design firm Exception Perception who designs the VFX and CGI for the film has unveiled details about the unused versions of the end credits sequence for Avengers: Endgame. Anyone who stuck till the end of the film would remember seeing a special sequence that paid special tribute to the six original stars of the franchise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. Read here to know about the alternative credits to the stars of the film.

Exception Perception shared details of the alternative credit sequence

In the film, fans saw a brief montage sequence of the actors’ journeys in the series. And at the end of each actors montage, fans saw there name and signature with Alan Silvestri’s music playing in the background. Now that the film has completed over a year Exception Perception took to its website and shared a new case study in relations to Avengers: Endgame. In this, they described the end credits by writing "the title sequence had three distinct sections, the Crew, the Cast, and the ‘Hero 6’.”

The description also explains how they came to the conclusion of making such a montage. The website revealed, “It was important to everyone involved that each section should feel unique but part of a greater whole. They decided to use film footage in a progressive way, beginning with abstract light rays and becoming more distinct as the sequence goes on.” Here are some pictures they shared of alternative ideas for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

(Pic credits: Exception Perception official website)

(Pic credits: Exception Perception official website)

Perception’s Visual Effects Director Doug Appleton explained what the studio wanted to do. As per the website, once the excitement died down, it was a bit intimidating. How do you end the movie that ends the story that started 22 movies ago? So, when the website's team talked to Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige had the idea to give this sequence a ‘curtain call’ kind of feel, everything just clicked into place.

Perception’s Chief Creative Director, John LePore, stated on the website, “At the end of these films, fans aren’t starving for ‘motion design’—they just want more time with these characters. We took inspiration from the fandom in general, especially fan-made supercuts, and decided to make a sequence that celebrated the journey to get to this point.”

