Marvel Theory Speculates Hulk Might Be The Next MCU Big Bad After 'Avengers: Endgame'

A while back, Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that Bruce Banner might not actually be in full control of his Hulk persona. According to the writers, after Hulk snapped his fingers during the climax of Avengers Endgame, he was transported to the soul world where he had a conversation with his alternate persona. Unfortunately, this scene never made it into the final cut. Now, a Reddit fan theory speculates that Hulk's instability might lead him to become the next big bad of the MCU.

New Marvel Theory claims that Hulk will become the next Avengers villain

Also Read | 'Deadpool' co-creator says Marvel Studios has zero plans for third installment

This new Marvel theory is based on the popular comic book run called World War Hulk. In World War Hulk, Hulk starts to resent his former allies, like Tony Stark, and loses control. He then goes on a rampage and vows to take down all those who wronged him. Many of Hulk's targets were actually his superhero friends, including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain America.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo's Hulk might have reached the end of his MCU journey

In the MCU, Hulk has had several interactions with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. However, Bruce Banner seems to be in complete control of his Hulk persona in the MCU films. According to the Marvel theory posted on Reddit, Bruce Banner might lose control of his powers once again after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read | Marvel's creators want Cersei Lannister aka Lena Headey to play 'Lady Deadpool'

The theory speculates that Bruce Banner might start resenting the world after the death of Natasha Romanov, aka Black Widow, as the two had a strong romantic relationship back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Furthermore, most of the world considers Tony Stark as the hero of the final battle against Thanos. It was actually Hulk who brought back half the world with his finger snap, but there is no indication of anyone knowing about his contributions.

The Marvel theory claims that Natasha Romanov's death, along with the fact that no one remembers his contributions during Avengers: Endgame, might lead to Bruce Banner's breakdown. This breakdown will then turn him into the next main Avengers Villain.

[Promo from a screenshot of Avengers: Endgame]

Also Read | X-Men in Avengers? New Marvel theory predicts how X-Men can join MCU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.