Maya Hawke And Tom Sturridge Spotted Kissing In The NYC, Take A Look

Recently, Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge were spotted in New York. Some reports are saying the duo has made it official that they are seeing each other. It was reported that Hawke, 22, and Sturridge, 34, were spotted together on Sunday, August 2. Read here to know more about it.

Did Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge start dating

Maya Hawke wore donning a light pink floral dress. She opted to wear a straw hat and a beige coloured canvas bag on her outing. Tom was seen sporting a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans. He opted for a brown baseball cap to complete his look. The duo was also seen sporting face masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Mail showed two pictures of the duo. In the first picture both the actors were seen walking arm in arm and in the second one they were seen sharing a kiss at a local restaurant. Take a look at the pics here.

Maya Hawke, 22, appears to confirm budding romance with Tom Sturridge, 34, as they enjoy a kiss: The actor pair looked very cosy as they took a stroll through New York City before heading to dinner. https://t.co/jScIse2iNF pic.twitter.com/EN434dRed8 — RushReads (@RushReads) August 3, 2020

Hawke was first linked with Sturridge at the end of July 2020. The rumours of them dating started after the duo was seen at Hamptons on July 21. On that day both the stars were seen heading to a local beach. Apart from this, it was also reported that that before Tom met Maya, he was spotted with his ex-Sienna Miller in late June.

The Boat That Rocked actor Tom Sturridge and American Sniper actor Sienna Miller dated each other from 2011 to 2015. Both of them remain good friend as they co-parent their 8-year-old daughter, Marlowe. Miller had talked about her their then-current relationship in the November 2019 edition of Elle. While talking to the magazine she had expressed that Tom stays at her house overnight sometimes. She also added the structure for custody is flexible and then make it work and revealed that it is unconventional.

Miller, who is now engaged to Lucas Zwirner, has also expressed that she was single for about nine months after splitting from Sturridge. She also had expressed that it was the first time she had been single in her life. She then added she liked her own company like being independent.

