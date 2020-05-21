'Avengers: Endgame' Loses To 'Star Wars' In An Online Poll By Rotten Tomatoes

In recent days, American review aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes has been conducting polls to find out the ‘Ultimate Summer Movie’. A lot of popular movies were competing against each other for the title.

Some of the movies that are fighting for the title are Star Wars movies, The Dark Knight Rises & other DC films, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, etc. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was also in the race for the title among other movies. However, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is now out of the race as the movie has lost in the polls by a huge margin to one of the Star Wars movies.

The online polls are being run in successive rounds but the recent outcomes of one of the polls came as a shocker for every Marvel fan. The highest-grossing movie of all time, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was up against Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in the polls.

Avengers: Endgame lost to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith by a huge margin as 81% of the total votes went to the Star Wars movie. The total number of votes cast in the polls was 550,000 out of which only 19% of the votes went to Avengers: Endgame. Surprisingly, not just Avengers: Endgame but every other Avengers movie is now out of the race.

In the polls by Rotten Tomatoes, several other Marvel movies have lost to Star Wars and other movies with a huge margin. Captain America: Civil War lost to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by a massive margin as 80% votes went to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Captain America: Civil War could manage only 20% of the total votes.

The Dark Knight Rises also emerged victorious over Avengers: Infinity War with 75% votes. Apart from that, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi also won over Iron Man with 73% of the total votes.

Avengers: Endgame cast boasted of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin among others. The movie is now out of the race in the polls by Rotten tomatoes.

As the Star Wars movies have won against Avengers: Endgame, other movies that have gone ahead are Raiders of the Lost Ark, Finding Nemo, Star Wars: A New Hope and Back to the Future.

