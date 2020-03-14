'Avengers: Endgame' Opens A Possibility To Get Back Red Skull?

Ross Marquand managed to make an entry into the Marvel’s Cinematic Universe by playing the role of Red Skull in Captian America: The First Avenger. The actor recently spoke to a news publishing house about the current and ongoing situation of Marvel. The star revealed that Red Skull has an opportunity to return as he is currently free from the Soul Stone bond. Ross Marquand said that Red Skull is currently free according to the timeline as his duties got done as soon as Thanos sacrificed Gamora for the soul stone. Read more to know what Ross Marquand had to say about his character Red Skull.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Originally Had A Different End In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Have A Special Episode On Coronavirus Awareness

Ross Marquand clears all the doubts about Red Skull's return after Avengers: Endgame

During the same interview, the reporter asked Ross if he wishes to make a comeback in MCU by reprising his role as the Red Skull. To this, Ross replied he would jump in any time to play the role of Red Skull again. The actor says if Red Skull is currently free, he might end up reaching Earth in order to get his vengeance. The star also revealed that being the stone keeper endowed him with special abilities that make him capable of transporting him back to Earth.

Also Read | 'The Simpsons' To Feature A Special Parody Episode Of 'Avengers' With The Russo Brothers

The actor also laid emphasis on the number of multiverses that are currently active in the MCU timeline. He said there is a possibility that Red Skull could certainly move into that territory, where he is just a casual observer of the world and the celestial bodies of the entire universe. He says there is a possibility that he only intervenes when he's absolutely needed. Ross said that it will be interesting to find out if he's gonna be a force of good or evil.

Also Read | Angrezi Medium BO: Despite Coronavirus Scare, Irrfan Khan's Film Emerges A Winner On Day 1

Also Read | Chris Pratt Compares 'Jurassic World 3' With 'Avengers:Endgame', Calls It 'massive '

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.