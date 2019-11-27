Mark Ruffalo Roots For A 'Hulk Vs. Wolverine' Face-off; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Mark Ruffalo is known to give out spoilers and key plot points from future Marvel movies. But since the future of the character of Hulk in Marvel cinematic universe is unknown and open to interpretations, Mark cannot stop himself from talking about where he would like to take the character next. The character of Bruce Banner had completely transformed into Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame and walked out of the film alive, unlike a few other key characters from the original six Avengers. Now, Mark Ruffalo has teased about where Hulk could go next in the MCU.

Where could Hulk go next?

Recently, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox studios and along with it brought the extensive list of characters of X-men and Fantastic Four back to Marvel Studios. Fox held the cinematic rights to those characters which made them inaccessible for the MCU. Now with their return, it is being speculated that X-men will soon make a cinematic debut in Marvel's cinematic universe. Recently, while speaking at the Tokyo Comic-Con, Ruffalo opened up about where he wishes to see Hulk go next. He stated that Hulk Vs. Wolverine is one comic book storyline he would wish to see next on-screen.

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has evidently taken up many storylines from the original comic books. For example, Hulk's story arc in the film Thor: Ragnarok was reportedly adapted from the Planet Hulk storyline. Similarly, the storyline of Hulk Vs. Wolverine has been previously explored in comic books and animated shows. A few months back, rumours of Marvel studious developing a Hulk Vs. Wolverine film were floating around. The rumours extended further to reveal that this version of Hulk in the future movie will be based on the immortal comic series, which features a much aggressive Hulk. Though fans wish Hugh Jackman to reprise the role of Wolverine in the MCU, the studio is reportedly looking to reboot the X-men series with a fresh cast. Henry Cavill from Superman fame was also speculated to be one of Marvel's casting choices to play Wolverine.

Netizens react to Hulk vs. Wolverine

Rumor is that #HenryCavill met with #Marvel to play #Wolverine in an upcoming #HulkvsWolverine movie. No one will ever be better than @TheHughJackmanX in my eyes,

but Cavil is a good choice. I think Cavill will bring a good amount of physicality to the roll. #hulk #marvel pic.twitter.com/h4bWB3N2MT — Black_Katana (@Blackout9993) September 17, 2019

@RealHughJackman PLEASE SIR!!!! return as Wolverine for #hulkvswolverine !!! it will be amazing to see you and @MarkRuffalo in a movie together!!! @KevinfeigeMCU knows his stuff!! and it would be amazing!!!! — Sam Mcguinness (@Mcguinness_86) September 25, 2019

@RealHughJackman said that he won't be reprising the role of #Wolverine😢😭😢😭



But you know what sir! You can't stop your fans telling you to become #Wolverine back again! Pls Sir, Join the MCU as Wolverine! We wanna see #HulkVsWolverine! Love you💛♥️💙! https://t.co/FWGWF4sIs4 — Champ Charizard (BɭʌDEツChamp) (@champ_charizard) September 25, 2018

