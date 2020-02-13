'Avengers: Endgame' Sets New Record As First Highest Grossing Film With No Oscars

Avengers: Endgame achieved another milestone last week by becoming the first movie to be the highest-grossing film of all time and still failing to win even a single award at the Oscars. According to an online entertainment website, all other movies that held the record of becoming the 'highest-grossing' had won at least one Academy Award. Last year, the Marvel movie became the highest-grossing movie of all time surpassing James Camron’s Avatar.

Was nominated in 'Best Visual Effects' category

The movie which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and many other Hollywood superstars was nominated in a single category and that too it lost to Sam Mendes’s war epic 1917. Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. The movie enjoyed a star-studded cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

According to reports, the movie has earned over $2.797 billion worldwide. Talking about the record, Alan Horn, Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer, said the record was a testament to the "power of movies", international media reported. He then congratulated the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams before thanking the fans around the world, saying that it was them who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these "historic heights."

The film is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the sequel to 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The superhero movie was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

