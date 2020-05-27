Thanos Truly Is A Survivor As He Beats Joker, Voldemort & Darth Vader; Brolin Reveals How

Thanos is one of the strongest villains in MCU. Earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers lost to him once and almost the second time. Now, it seems Thanos has also managed to defeat all the other villains in the world to become the most popular villain globally. This news was shared on social media by Josh Brolin, the actor who essayed this strong and villainous role on screen.

Thanos defeats Joker, Voldemort and Darth Vader

In a poll conducted by Rotten Tomatoes score and monthly Google Searches Thanos won the tag of the most popular villain. He left behind a band of really bad guys like Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort, DC's Joker and Star Wars' Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. It seems now that the Avengers are not the only ones that lost to the mighty Thanos.

Thanos actor, Josh Brolin took to his Instagram account to share this news. He also shared how much he loved playing the villainous role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In the caption he wrote, "Already one of the great experiences of my career. Throw back black box theatre in the lower Eastside acting. All imagination. All classical conviction. @therussobrothers whispering inspirations from “Scarface” or “Apocalypse Now” in my ear. RDJ doing Kung Fu on my hand between takes. @zoesaldana showing me pictures of her children before I threw her off a cliff. Felt like theatre days. Golden. I’m so glad people enjoyed this. Win. Win. What a ride."

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Has Made Repeated Goof Ups In 'Avengers Infinity War'; Read Details

Thanos was in fact so popular that Google made a thing out of it. If one searches for Thanos on google, a small icon with the infinity gauntlet and the stones appear. Clicking it would make the whole page disappear just as Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population.

In other news, MCU had confirmed that Thanos is dead and will not return. However, according to a recent report, The Eternals, Marvel's upcoming film will feature Thanos although a much younger version. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

Also Read: Avengers: Russo Brothers Revealed They Considered Making Captain America The Soul Stone

Thanos' first mention in the MCU was in The Avengers when Loki made a deal with him and in exchange got an army to attack Earth. However, Thanos himself wrecked Earth in Avengers: Infinity War where he managed to gather all the infinity stones and obliterate half of the universe's population with a snap of his finger. In Avengers: Endgame, however, he died twice, once killed by Thor and second time when Iron Man snapped his finger wearing the infinity gauntlet.

Also Read: Fans Notice A Huge Doctor Strange Error In Avengers Endgame That Contradicts The Timeline

Also Read: 'Avengers: Endgame' Loses To 'Star Wars' In An Online Poll By Rotten Tomatoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.