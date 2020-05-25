Chris Hemsworth Has Made Repeated Goof Ups In 'Avengers Infinity War'; Read Details

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has acted in several films throughout his career, but he is best known for his portrayal of the God of Thunder, Thor in Marvel’s superhero films. Chris Hemsworth's part has been a rather memorable one in the last Avengers films. However, not many people know that actor has goofed up in Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War. His goof-ups has made it to the final cut of the film.

Chris Hemsworth had a difficult time getting the pronunciation of ‘Nidavellir’ right in the film. In Avengers Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth has pronounced ‘Nidavellir’ incorrectly and on both the occasions have made it to the final film. Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in Avengers Infinity War has pronounced ‘Nidavellir’ as ‘Nivadellir’. The videos of his goof-up are now doing the rounds on the internet. In his mispronunciation, he has switched the letters V and D. Some fans on Twitter pointed out that Chris Hemsworth says it wrong twice on Peter Quill’s ship and once again while he is riding in the pod with Groot and Rocket. He correctly says ‘Nidavellir’ in the third act of the film.

This goof up by Chris Hemsworth is even mentioned on the film’s IMDb page. The error is listed under the ‘Goofs’ section of the film. It is mentioned as, “(at around 34 mins) When Thor is explaining to the Guardians of the Galaxy where they need to go to forge a weapon to kill Thanos, he pronounces the destination as "Nivadellir" instead of "Nidavellir". He says it wrong twice in that scene. Yet, in the third act of the film he correctly pronounces it as "Nidavellir".

Chris Hemsworth mispronouncing ‘Nidavellir’ as ‘Nivadellir’.

Chris Hemsworth's movies

Avengers Infinity War was released in 2018 and it proved as a huge success at the box office. The film was surpassed by its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth is expected to be seen as Thor in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie and fourth standalone film of Thor. He was recently seen in Netflix’s film Extraction.

