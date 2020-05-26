Avengers: Russo Brothers Revealed They Considered Making Captain America The Soul Stone

With Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU completed its first three phases of film making. With its almost two dozen movies, Marvel did an excellent job of establishing almost all important characters and plot drivers before last 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

From things like politics and Infinity Stones, everything was placed in a very defined place except one; the Soul Stone. We knew about the origins of the Space, Power, Reality, Mind and Time Stones from films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Doctor Strange. However, we saw the Soul Stone for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War itself. The only things we learnt about it was that it is at Vormir and sacrifice is required to acquire the stone. But the Russo Brothers recently expressed that they had a different idea where they were going to use Captian America as a way to introduce the Soul Stone. Read here to know more.

Russo Brothers on how Captain America would have been the Soul Stone

A fan by the name Ano W asked the question to Russo Brothers during their screenings of the films. The fans asked was "Was there any plan to include the Soul Stone place other than Vormir? Like Wakanda or even Adam Warlock himself? @ComicBook #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty". Take a look at it here.

During a recent watch party that happened on Twitter, the Russo Brothers got many other questions like this one where they asked about the possibility of seeing the Soul Stone again in upcoming movies. The fans wanted to know whether they were going to see the stone outside of Vormir. The Russos did not reveal much about the future of the stone, but they did reveal some initial plans of how the Soul Stone was going to be introduced. The Russo Brothers replied to their fan about it. And in the reply, they wrote "Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone... But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble". Take a look at it here.

After this revelation, fans replied to Russo Brothers. One fan wrote "So you killed Nat instead. I see how it is. #BringNatashaBack”. Another wrote "I originally theorized that and am glad that it didn’t happen, he needed to be in the final battle BUT Nat should have lived. I’m not over that death #justiceforRomanoff”. Other fans also write on how “Cap seeing Red Skull again would’ve been interesting".

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most successful films ever made. Its box office figures touched $2.8 billion worldwide. The next MCU movie to release was Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. However, it has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

