"Pretty Intense, Fun And Epic" 'Avengers: Infinity War' BTS Photos Released By Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most anticipated films released in recent years. It is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second last chapter in the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. The blockbuster movie which hit the theatres on April 27, 2018, was recently made available to stream on Disney+ platform. With that, the makers revealed a number of behind-the-scenes pictures. Read to know more.

Avengers: Infinity War BTS picture

Disney+ has released several Avengers: Infinity War BTS pics as the film is now streaming on the OTT platform. There are eight pictures shared by the makers from different scenes of the movie. The caption read, “Filming one of the biggest movies of all time looked pretty intense, epic, and fun tbh.” [sic].

Avengers: Infinity War cast is seen having a relaxing time in some photos. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are seen having a chat while holding umbrellas in between shoot as they are wearing their Thor and Captain America suit. Chadwick Bosman as Black Panther is ready for the camera to roll as he is standing ahead of his Wakanda Army as their King T’Challa. Scarlett Johansson is facing the camera as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in her blonde look. Guardians of the Galaxy members, Drax and Nebula, played by Dave Batista and Karen Gillan, respectively, are also seen. Dave has a jacket on his body and Karen is holding a Nebula head statue.

Filming one of the biggest movies of all time looked pretty intense, epic, and fun tbh. 🎬💥 (1/2)@MarvelStudios’ #Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/fUJk7zhqjv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 27, 2020

The makers shared some more Avengers: Infinity War's photos. Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong are seen laughing off in a BTS picture. Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch is taking instruction from director Joe Russo in her entry scene in the movie. Avengers: Infinity War BTS pics also show Thor’s iconic entry in Wakanda. Chris Hemsworth as Thor is accompanied by a stand-in as Groot is seen with Sean Gunn sitting down holding a big gun as Rocket Racoon. In the last BTS picture, Robert Downey Jr is standing a few feet away from Tom Holland who is wearing a CGI costume.

About Avengers: Infinity War

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the third film in Marvel’s The Avengers series. It is from the screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The movie has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Josh Brolin.

