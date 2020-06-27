'Avengers: Infinity War' Now Streaming On Disney+, Status Of The Infinity Stones Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most anticipated films released in recent years. It is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second last chapter in the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. The blockbuster movie which hit the theatres on April 27, 2018, is now available to stream on Disney+ platform. Read to know more.

Avengers: Infinity War now streaming on Disney+

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and it bankrolls the films along with distributing them globally under the banner of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The company’s newly launched streaming platform, Disney+ has now become a home for popular franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Star Wars films and more.

The streaming right of Avengers: Infinity War was with other OTT platform and has now returned to Disney, as the film is now available to watch on the service.

With the release of Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+, the streaming platform also dropped “powerful” information about the six infinity stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They serve as the main source for Thanos to fulfil his desire to wipe half of the population in the film.

The information provides the appearances, house-in and current status of the six infinity stones; Space Stones, Power Stone, Reality Stone, Mind Stone, Time Stone and Soul Stone. The videos made it clear that all stones are destroyed in the MCU, which is after the event of Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame.

About Avengers: Infinity War

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the third film in Marvel’s The Avengers series. It is from the screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The movie has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Josh Brolin.

The movie shows 'The Avengers' uniting with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and the army of 'Wakanda' to stop Thanos from achieving his ambitious goal of balancing the universe. It opened up to positive responses from the critics as well as the audiences, with everyone being shocked with its ending. Avengers: Infinity War grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office breaking several records, becoming the first Marvel film to do so.

