'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Hinted At Thor's Failure Of Killing Thanos In 'Infinity War'

Chris Hemsworth as Thor made a mistake in Avengers: Infinity War by not going for Thanos’ head. He realizes that later and goes into depression even after killing Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Now it is speculated that Thor’s error of judgment in Infinity War was already foreshowed in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame': Theory On Tony Stark's Scene With Howard Stark Explains His Sacrifice

Thor’s Infinity war failure was shown in Age of Ultron

Around half of Asgardians including Loki and Heimdall, played by Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba, were killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Thor survives the blast and vows revenge against the villain. As he has seen Thanos’ strength, Thor does not join his fellow Avengers and goes on his own endeavour to Nidavellir to get a weapon which according to him could kill the purple alien. Thor almost kills himself in making his new powerful weapon, Stormbreaker, a battle-axe forged by Eitri, the King of the Dwarves portrayed by Peter Dinklage. Thor’s journey proves to be successful as Stormbreaker was able to slice through the combined power of six infinity stones and through Thanos’ chest.

A sense of victory was felt by everyone until the Mad Titan snapped his finger and half of the universe turned into dust. It happened so quick that everyone along with Thor was confused as he says, “What did you do?” and wounded Thanos escapes through a portal. But this mistake of the heir of Asgard was already shown in Age of Ultron.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Says Delay In Release Date Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Has A Positive Impact

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Detail Shows The Heroes Representing 5 Stages Of Grief

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch manipulates with Thor’s mind. He finds himself transported to Asgard where a party is assumed to be taking place. There Heimdall confronts the God of Thunder and accuses him of leading his people to hell. The safe keeper calls the first of Odin a destroyer. Baffled by the whole situation, lightning emanates from Thor and hits a bystander who then disappears into thin air, resembling how people got dusted in Infinity War. Later, Thor leaves his teammates and goes into Norn cave to seek answers where he sees the infinity stones. The visions in Age of Ultron is said to play a big role in the future of the original six avengers.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Brings Tony Stark Alive In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Script?

Meanwhile, Thor is the only surviving and fit member from the MCU Trinity, Captain America and Iron Man being the other two. Chris Hemsworth as Thor is the only member from the original six Avengers and in the MCU to get a fourth solo film titled as Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and is scheduled to release in 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.