Unseen: Doctor Strange In Iron Man Suit From 'Avengers: Infinity War' Sets

Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel films often have scenes which were shot but did not make it to the big screens but later appear on the internet. As Infinity War recently completes two years of its release, an unseen image of Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man suit has surfaced on the internet. Read to know more.

Doctor Strange in Iron Man suit

An online portal had a quarantine watch party for Avengers: Infinity War with the directors Anthony and Joe Russo. During the viewing, the site revealed a never seen before set photo. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch is seen wearing Iron Man suit, while Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark is standing beside him.

The scene is said to be when Iron Man goes on the spaceship to save Doctor Strange from Ebony Maw. The tweet mentioned that the scene was too long to be kept in the film. The Russo Brothers replied to saying that the best scene made it to Avengers: Infinity War. Check out the picture.

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Best one made the movie...I think... — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

It was earlier revealed that during the scene where Iron Man saves Doctor Strange on the spaceship, the two had donned each other’s suit. Tony Stark wore Strange’s cloak of levitation while the former suited up as Iron Man. A set photo even showed Robert Downey Jr. wearing the cloak of levitation and concept arts for the same was revealed.

The beautiful concept art for everyone who hasn’t seen this beautiful what if moment ^ #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/IJHMDMPLfH — GeoSenpai💥 (@geokeeno) April 27, 2020

so tony stark stole doctor strange's cloak? oh I guess someone will be in trouble 🤣 @RobertDowneyJr #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/795Ke4HGV1 — dani (@miasthermopolis) April 11, 2018

The final cut of Avengers: Infinity War does not include the two superheroes’ switching costumes. It has Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man suit creates a whole in the ship and Ebony Maw flows out in space. Tom Holland as Spider-Man catches Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The three then goes on to Thanos’ planet to kill him.

