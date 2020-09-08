'Avengers Infinity War' Theory Reveals Why Thor Called Rocket Raccoon 'Rabbit'

Avengers: Endgame may have been the biggest superhero ensemble climax fans ever witnessed but it was Infinity War that set the course for that film. The Russo Brothers directed both Infinity War and Endgame, creating an intricate balance between characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor, both of who are originated from outside earth in the MCU. While Thor getting rescued by the Guardians was an important aspect for the script with a serious tone altogether, the sequence also has a number of quips and one-liners that leave the audience members giggling.

One running joke between Thor and Rocket Raccoon was the former not realising the latter is a raccoon. Thor regards to Rocket as a 'Rabbit' throughout the film's runtime. However, a fan theory now suggests why Thor called Rocket as Rabbit. Check it out below:

Why did Thor call Rocker 'Rabbit'?

A Reddit user by the name _themaninblack_ recently posted a theory that suggested that characters from outer space may not be aware of what a raccoon is in the MCU. The theory also justifies its explanation by stating that even Rocket himself does not know what a raccoon is. Check out the theory below -

In my latest MCU binge, I was wondering why no one ever corrected Thor calling Rocket "rabbit." Probably the characters from outer space don't know what a raccoon is. Likely ROCKET doesn't even know what a raccoon is. But Quill is from earth, and we've seen him call Rocket a trash panda, a well known nickname for raccoons. He probably didn't correct Thor because Rocket was undermining his authority as captain, and maybe even got some satisfaction seeing Rocket insulted.

This theory can be considered to be genuine as a running joke in the MCU. Ardent fans will definitely remember the sequence in Avengers: Endgame where Asgardian soldiers were seen chasing Rocket, even during that sequence, the character is regarded as a 'Rabbit' and not Raccoon. Whereas, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Rocket can also be seen saying that he does not what a raccoon is, even though he is a raccoon.

