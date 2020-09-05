Marvel Avengers Game Patch Notes 1.05: UI Changes, Bug Fixes, List Of Characters

Marvel Avengers game patch notes 1.05 has been released. The day one update fixes a lot of bugs and also has UI improvements. Read on for more details.

Marvel Avengers Game Patch Notes 1.05

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Gamers can assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Check out the official trailer below.

Below is the full list of changes and fixes for Marvel Avengers game update for day one:

List of fixes for this patch:

Implemented workaround for NVIDIA 10-series driver problem that was causing crashes when using ALT-TAB, ALT-ENTER, and other situations.

Enabling Steam Cloud to allow gamers to easily synchronize save-games between multiple PCs.

Fixed a problem that caused some players to be unable to throw rocks as Hulk or to shoot as Ironman.

Fix for a DEVICE_HUNG crash some users experienced in the sewers.

Various other stability improvements.

PS4: V1.2.3

Features

Backup Save: Available in the Settings menu, this feature backs up your saved files. Your progress will be saved every hour. If you run into any issues with a corrupted save file, this can potentially help retrieve and revert to a different save file. Please note: This may not work for everyone, and will not address issues with save files that existed prior to this patch.

General

Fixed an issue where the Square Enix Members interface would appear too frequently.

Network improvements

Missions

Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when characters switch out.

Xbox: V1.2.2

General

Various UI Improvements

Save Game optimizations

Fixed issues with Exotic Artifact abilities

Addressed character model bugs with young Kamala and Thor

Xbox: V1.2.3

Backup Save: Available in the Settings menu, this feature backs up your saved files. Your progress will be saved every hour. If you run into any issues with a corrupted save file, this can potentially help retrieve and revert to a different save file. Please note: This may not work for everyone, and will not address issues with save files that existed prior to this patch.

Fixed an issue where the Square Enix Members interface would appear too frequently.

Network improvements.

Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when characters switch out.

Fixed an issue where achievements would sometimes not work.

Marvel Avengers Game Characters

Black Widow

Captain America

Hulk

Iron Man

Ms. Marvel

Thor

Image Credits: Marvel Avengers

Promo Image Credits: Marvel Avengers | Trailer