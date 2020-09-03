Marvel's 'Eternals' Aspires To Go "further And Bigger" Than 'Avengers: Endgame'

Eternals is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie has an ensemble cast that includes some big names from Hollywood. It is the first non-Avengers film, besides, Captain America: Civil War, to have an ensemble cast. Now, director Chloé Zhao expressed her ambition of making the film bigger than Avengers: Endgame.

'Eternals' to follow 'Avengers: Endgame’s' scale and theme

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Eternals director Chloé Zhao revealed her idea for the movie. She said that she has “such deep, strong,” manga roots. She bought some of that into the film. The filmmaker mentioned that she looks forward to pushing more of that combination of East and West. Zhao stated that she wants to see how much “further and bigger” can they go after Avenger: Endgame. She noted that she is not making Eternals as a director. Instead, she is making the movie as a fan.

Chloé Zhao revealed that she was provided with the creative freedom for Eternals by Marvel Studios. She said that she shot the film “exactly the way” she wanted to shoot. The filmmaker mentioned that she put her vision on location which had a lot of “magic hour” in it. She stated that she used three-hundred-sixty degrees on the camera as she did on her film, Nomadland. Zhao noted that Eternals has the “same rigs” and it was a bit “surreal” for her. The director said that she is still waiting for the studio to question her work, but they have not. She thinks that she got lucky in that sense as Marvel wants to “take risks” and do something different.

Eternals will have the first open LGBTQ relationship in the MCU. Marvel President Kevin Feige opened up about the news. He said that it was “always sort of inherent” in the story and the makeup of the different types of the superheroes. Feige thinks that it is “extremely well done,” and he looks forward to that level of inclusion in their future movies being less of a topic. Kevin Feige even praised the director Chloé Zhao saying that her initial pitch to them was fascinating. He noted that it was one of the reasons Marvel moved forward on the film because of the vision that she bought to it.

About Marvel's Eternals

Eternals cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. The story will show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants. There is a lot of hype around the movie. Marvel's Eternals is currently scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

