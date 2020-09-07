Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Learned About Black Widow's Death In Avengers: Endgame

Scarlett Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Her character reached the conclusion in Avengers: Endgame, as she sacrificed her life to get the soul stone. Now, Johansson has disclosed her reaction when she got to know about her character being killed off in the MCU.

How Scarlett Johansson learned about Black Widow’s death

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Scarlett Johansson revealed about how she got to know about Black Widow’s death in the MCU. She recalled her conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige ahead of filming Avengers: Infinity War. The actor mentioned that Feige called her and said, ‘Look, obviously we are at a place where there is going to be big sacrifices and big losses’. She stated that they had all anticipated the decision. The Lucy star noted that it did not seem out of character for her.

Scarlett Johansson said that it “kind of made sense” to her, even though she was sad about it. She mentioned that after she hung up the call with Kevin Feige, she thought that it was her character who is going to end its run in the MCU. The actor stated that it took her a minute to process the news. “It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock,” Johansson noted.

Scarlett Johansson and other actors filmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame continuously. She knew about Natasha Romanoff’s fate in the MCU even before filming Endgame. It is quite noteworthy that she kept it under wraps for around two years. She died in the epic conclusion film of Infinity Saga, as she decided to give up her life instead of her friend so that they can get the soul stone and bring back everyone.

Scarlett Johansson made her debut in the MCU as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. She later reprised her role in The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She was the only female member in the original six Avengers.

Besides Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America bid farewell to the MCU. However, even after being killed off in Avengers: Endgame, she will make her last appearance in the MCU in Black Widow. The movie is currently scheduled to release November 6, 2020.

